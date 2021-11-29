Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can claim a new freebie

Nintendo

A new freebie is now available for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Until May 31, all players can receive a free Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup statue in the newly released Nintendo Switch games.

The statues are being distributed via Mystery Gift. You'll need to follow these steps to claim them:

Open Mystery Gift from the menu screen

Choose Get with code/password

Connect to the internet when prompted

Input the code BDSPUNDERG0UND

Once you've downloaded the statues, they can be used to decorate your Secret Base in the Grand Underground area. When placed within your base, these statues will influence the types of wild Pokemon you can encounter in the Grand Underground's Pokemon hideaways.

These aren't the only freebies players can currently claim. Everyone who purchases either game before Feb. 21 can receive a free Manaphy egg and Pokemon Platinum outfits via Mystery Gift. Players who have save data for other Pokemon games on their console can also claim a free Mew and Jirachi.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19 and are remakes of the Nintendo DS Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, featuring updated visuals and various quality-of-life improvements. If you're unsure of which to get, be sure to check out all the version-exclusive Pokemon and differences.