Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Races Into Apple Arcade

The horse racing card game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! is now available in Apple Arcade. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! was developed by Game Freak, the same studio behind the Pokemon games, and it's a remake of the 2013 Nintendo 3DS game Pocket Card Jockey.

The premise of the game is that you race horses by playing golf solitaire, a type of card game where you clear cards from the board by picking one card above or below your stock card. The more cards you clear, the more energy your horse has and the better your chances are of winning the race.

A horse racing card game might seem difficult to get the hang of, but it's easier -- and more enjoyable -- than it sounds. The game is also funny and pokes fun at the concept at the beginning of the game when your character gets bucked off their steed and gets trampled by other horses. You then meet an angel who mysteriously connects playing golf solitaire to horse riding. Your character is confused, but before the angel can explain, it's off to the races!

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.