PS5 Sales Hit 20 Million, Console Production to Increase

Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console has sold 20 millions units worldwide since its November 2020 launch, the company confirmed to CNET via email on Friday. The next-gen PS5 console hit the milestone despite a shortage of stock due to the pandemic and global supply chain issues, as previously reported by GamesIndustry.biz.

It's currently tracking behind the PS4, but Sony expects the PS5 to ultimately outpace its predecessor. The fresh sales news comes less than a year after sales hit 10 million worldwide, a milestone the PS5 reached a month faster than the PS4.

"To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one," Veronica Rogers, head of global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement.

On Thursday, PlayStation's State of Play livestream showcased major upcoming games, including a Resident Evil 4 remake, Final Fantasy 16 and Street Fighter 6.