Overwatch 2, the sequel to the innovative hero shooter, is entering a second beta on June 28 for PC and console players. It will be free to play and will launch in early access on Oct. 4.

The next beta will be our first look at Junker Queen, a new tank hero that first appeared in posters on the Junkertown map that was released in 2017. Fans have been hoping to play her ever since, and five years later, we're finally getting the chance. The new beta also adds a new map, though we don't know where the map is set or what the game mode is yet.

#Overwatch2 Beta begins June 28



🎮 PC & Console

👑 Junker Queen & a New Map

✋ Sign-Ups & more details coming June 16 pic.twitter.com/XPJOhfeVjE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 14, 2022

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard's class-based shooter, featuring two teams of five players fighting over objectives. The first beta injected a frantic pace into the game, which was a welcome change from some of the slower, more grinding pacing that has plagued Overwatch in recent years. The free-to-play PvP element will bring the game more in line with other competitive shooters like Valorant and Apex Legends.

Signups for the second beta start on Thursday. We don't have details yet (including whether this is a closed or open beta), but Overwatch 2 is having a reveal event that same day, where we expect more details, including signup info. We'll also get the premiere of the Junker Queen animated short -- our first Overwatch cinematic since the Overwatch 2 announcement trailer in 2019. You can watch the reveal event at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Thursday on Overwatch's YouTube channel.