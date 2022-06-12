Overwatch 2 Coming Out October 4, Will Be Free-to-Play

Overwatch 2 will kick off early access on Oct. 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch Blizzard Entertainment revealed during Sunday's Xbox showcase.

The highly-anticipated team-based multiplayer game makes a big change by going free-to-play. OVerwatch 2 player-vs-player formula changes slightly by losing one less player on each team making for five-versus-five combat. Shown in Sunday's reveal was the new hero for the game: The Junker Queen.

Blizzard will show more of Overwatch 2 Thursday during its Overwatch 2 Reveal Event.