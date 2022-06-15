A new Overwatch 2 beta is coming on June 28 for PC and console players. Earlier this week, Overwatch devs announced that the game will be free to play and will launch in early access on Oct. 4.

The next beta will be our first look at Junker Queen, a new tank hero that first appeared in posters on the Junkertown map that was released in 2017. Fans have been hoping to play her ever since, and five years later, we're finally getting the chance. The new beta also adds a new hybrid map.

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard's class-based shooter, featuring two teams of five players fighting over objectives. The first beta injected a frantic pace into the game, which was a welcome change from some of the slower, more grinding pacing that has plagued Overwatch in recent years. The free-to-play PvP element will bring the game more in line with other competitive shooters like Valorant and Apex Legends.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta

Anyone can sign up for Overwatch 2's second beta, but it's not technically an open beta. The game will add people gradually as it ramps up server capacity, and the first big wave of beta access will happen on July 5, according to the beta FAQ page. Even if you were in the previous beta, you'll need to sign up again on the Overwatch 2 beta site.

Junker Queen abilities

The new beta finally gives fans a chance to play as Junker Queen, a hero we've all been excited for and/or thirsting over since she was first teased on the Junkertown map. Here's what we know about Junker Queen's abilities, based on what was shown in the preview video -- but note that these details could change by the time the beta comes around:

Primary weapon: The Queen of Junkertown wields a shotgun for close-range damage. In the preview video, the gun stored six rounds.

Knife throw (alternate fire): Toss a knife forward, damaging enemies. You can recall the blade to drag hit enemies closer to her.



Command shout (shift): Grant armor and a speed boost to nearby allies.

Axe swing (E): Swing your axe, dealing damage to enemies foolish enough to approach you.

Rampage (ultimate): Spins your axe while dashing forward, wounding enemies to prevent them from being healed for a short time.

New Map: Rio

The beta also adds Rio, a new hybrid map explores Lucio's home, including the DJ's "Clube Sinestesia." As with all hybrid maps, players will start by attacking or defending a control point, and if the attackers succeed, players will spend the rest of the map attacking or defending a payload.

For more Overwatch 2 news, check out everything we learned in the Overwatch 2 reveal event.