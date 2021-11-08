Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Tracking Walmart, GameStop, Target and Best Buy

It hasn't been easy to get a Nintendo Switch OLED in recent weeks, and as we get closer to the holiday season it's only going to get more challenging. The new Nintendo Switch is only really available in restock events, where the console is briefly available. It's not always obvious where or when these Nintendo Switch restocks are going to happen, as the retailers don't always announce when they happen. Fortunately, CNET has got your back. Here's a run-down of our best advice for helping you get your hands on one this season.

The Switch OLED comes in two color variants: one with white Joy-Con controllers and a white dock, and one with the traditional red-and-blue color scheme. Though both versions are prone to selling out quickly, the white model seems to be the more popular due to its sleek new look. During restocks, the red-and-blue version tends to stay in stock longer than its white counterpart, so keep that in mind.

Nintendo

Switch OLED vs. original Switch: What's different?

While there had been rumors of a new Switch console with 4K visuals and major performance upgrades, that's not what we got with the Switch OLED. This new Nintendo Switch has a slightly larger 7-inch OLED display while delivering the same 720p resolution when not in its cradle and 1080p visuals when connected to your television. Despite the increased screen size, your favorite Joy-Cons are still compatible with the console.

Now playing: Watch this: New Nintendo Switch adds bigger OLED: Here's what we...

For a full breakdown of what's new and different about this Switch, check out this OLED Nintendo Switch explainer from CNET's own Scott Stein.

A few helpful tips for buying a Nintendo Switch OLED

While we haven't seen many Switch OLED restocks lately, it's possible retailers have been stocking up for the holiday season rush. With that in mind, here are a few tips to keep in mind if you're on the hunt for a Switch OLED.

Only buy from official retailers; if you see someone selling this console on Twitter it's almost assuredly a scam.

Be sure to read the whole order page, as many retailers have started implementing two-stage purchasing systems to stop bots from placing the order instead of a person. Best Buy, for example, has you click "Buy" once to join the queue, and then you must wait for the button to light up again to actually add the console to your cart.

Don't give up right away! If something happens to your preorder and you're unable to complete the transaction, keep refreshing. Retailers have been intentionally releasing stock in small quantities to discourage bots from buying.

Seconds count when these consoles drop, so we recommend having an account set up on retailer's websites so you can bypass entering your payment info and jump straight to check-out.

Read more: Nintendo Switch OLED: Why I'm not worried about burn-in

Where to order the Nintendo Switch OLED

Restocks of the console happen sporadically, and sometimes without any kind of heads-up. Our best advice is to keep a close eye on these retailers

Amazon

We haven't seen the Switch OLED in stock at Amazon since its release on Oct. 8, but a drop could come at any time as Black Friday approaches. You can check current availability below.

Best Buy had the most recent OLED restock of these retailers, which dropped on Nov. 1, so it is unclear if they will have another before Black Friday. You can check its listing in case of availability below.

Walmart currently has OLEDs in stock, but with a pretty significant $145 mark up from the usual price. You can check the listing below.

Target's last restock was a few weeks ago on Oct. 19, so it's possible they will have another on the way soon. You can check current availability below.