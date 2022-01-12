Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker: Amazon console drop is coming today

If you're looking for a new Nintendo Switch OLED with no additional subscriptions needed or strings attached, Amazon has what you're looking for right now.

It's likely that this will not be the only place we see the Switch OLED available this week. Walmart and GameStop are regular Switch OLED restock providers. Here's what we know about how to get a Switch.

Like its next-gen peers, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, the new and improved Nintendo Switch OLED has proven difficult to track down in the months since its release. Sure, these nifty handhelds are a hot item this season, but the larger issue is the ongoing global chip shortage that has seriously hampered production, according to Nintendo, with few signs of that changing any time soon. There were quite a few sporadic restocks during the holiday shopping season, but they sold out quickly. If you're still hoping to get your hands on one of these upgraded consoles, here are some of our best tips and tricks:

Where possible, try to use a retailer's app to do your order rather than your browser. Apps are often times faster than the website, and for the best results, try using both simultaneously to double your chances.

Be sure to read the whole order page, as many retailers have started implementing two-stage purchasing systems to stop bots from placing the order instead of a person. Best Buy, for example, has you click "Buy" once to join the queue, and then you must wait for the button to light up again to actually add the console to your cart.

Don't give up right away! If you immediately see "Out of Stock" during a drop, try refreshing the page a few times. Retailers have been releasing their consoles in small batches during restocks to prevent bots from buying them all up immediately. These staggered drops have been known to go on for upwards of a half-hour, so it's worth sticking around for a few extra minutes.

Seconds count when these consoles drop, so we recommend having an account set up on retailer's websites so you can bypass entering your payment info and jump straight to checkout.

Though both versions are prone to selling out quickly, the white Switch seems to be the more popular due to its sleek new look. During restocks, the version with red-and-blue Joy-Con controllers tends to stay in stock longer than its white counterpart. It's worth keeping in mind if you're only interested in the console's new specs and not the new look.



Only buy from official retailers; if you see someone selling this console on Twitter it's almost assuredly a scam.

Nintendo

Switch OLED vs. original Switch: What's different?

While there had been rumors of a new Switch Pro console with 4K visuals and major performance upgrades, that's not what we got with the Switch OLED. This new Nintendo Switch has a slightly larger 7-inch OLED display that delivers the same 720p resolution when not in its cradle and 1080p visuals when connected to your TV. Despite the increased screen size, your favorite Joy-Cons are compatible with the console. The new OLED also comes in two color variants: There's a brand-new one with white Joy-Con controllers and a white dock, and one with the traditional black color scheme and red-and-blue controllers.

For a full breakdown of what's new and different about this Switch, check out this OLED Nintendo Switch explainer from CNET's own Scott Stein.

Where has the Switch OLED been available recently?

We keep track of every Switch OLED drop so we can monitor which retailers are due for a restock soon. Here's when consoles were last available and where:

Amazon: Dec. 18, Jan. 6

Walmart: Jan. 2



Target: Dec. 10

GameStop: Jan. 2



Best Buy: Nov. 18

Read more: Nintendo Switch OLED: Why I'm not worried about burn-in

Where to order the Nintendo Switch OLED

Restocks of the console happen sporadically, and sometimes without any kind of heads-up. Our best advice is to keep a close eye on these retailers.

Amazon

You can grab both versions of the OLED console on Amazon right now. You can check the current availability below.

Walmart has consoles available right now, but the prices have been marked up significantly. You can check the listing below.

GameStop had a few OLED restocks this holiday season. It's also worth noting that, in the past, the retailer has sometimes provided its PowerUp rewards members with early access to game and console drops, though there is no guarantee that will be the case here. You can check its listing for availability below, which includes preowned consoles.

Best Buy's last restock was on Nov. 18, but hasn't had any availability online since then. However, there are currently consoles available in store. You can check its listing for location and availability below.