Nintendo Switch OLED in 'Mario Red' Coming Oct. 6

Nintendo is releasing a new edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED drenched in Mario's signature color, the company announced Thursday. The Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Red Edition will be available starting Oct. 6 for $350. It can be preordered now from the Nintendo Store.

As the name implies, the new edition of the Switch is decked out in bright red, including the console, dock and Joy-Con controllers. There's also a Mario silhouette on the back and some hidden coins to discover.

The new Mario-themed Switch will be out ahead of the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The new 2D platformer, which comes out Oct. 20, will star Mario along with other characters from the long-running franchise, including Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Toad and Daisy. Wonder will feature a changing world and new power-ups, including one that turns Mario into an elephant.

There are hidden coins in the back of the dock. Nintendo

The Mario Red Edition joins several other themed-versions of the Switch OLED, including ones for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Nintendo Switch OLED was released in 2021 with a larger OLED display and a better kickstand compared to the original Switch, which launched all the way back in 2017. There are rumors a new Switch could be on the way as Nintendo faces increased competition in handheld gaming from devices like the Steam Deck and Sony's upcoming Portal. Still, the Nintendo Switch OLED has earned a CNET Editors' Choice and CNET's Scott Stein says it's the best Switch out of the options available.