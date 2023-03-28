Nintendo Reveals New OLED Switch for Tears of the Kingdom, Preorders Start Today

Nintendo on Tuesday revealed a new special-edition OLED Switch inspired by the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The new console is set to launch April 28, and preorders have already shown up at Best Buy.

Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which came out when the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017. Breath of the Wild became one of the most successful games in the franchise, selling more than 29 million copies. After first being unveiled back in 2019, Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to come out on May 12.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition of Nintendo's console costs $360 and features a white, gold and green design that ties into the upcoming sequel. The new Switch also has a 7-inch OLED screen and 64GB of internal storage. It doesn't include the new Zelda game, which at $70 costs more than most Switch games.

Nintendo is also releasing a Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and carrying case when the game comes out in May.