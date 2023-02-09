Galaxy S23 Ultra Review ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing 5 Things New Bing Can Do How to Try New Bing Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Massive Listeria Recall
Nintendo Is Charging $70 for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch game launches on May 12, and it'll cost $10 than most titles.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Link falling through clouds
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom costs a little more than most Nintendo Switch games.
Nintendo

Have you already set aside $60 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll have to cough up a bit more if you plan on buying it from Nintendo's eShop.

Following Wednesday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the eShop displayed a price of $70 for the upcoming blockbuster. 

Preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
See at Best Buy

Stores like Best Buy and GameStop offered the option to preorder the game for $60 before halting preorders Tuesday, as documented by Twitter user @Wario64. As of Wednesday evening, preorders were back for $60 at GameStop and $70 at Best Buy. However, even the GameStop price had jumped to $70 on Thursday.

Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to 2017's acclaimed Breath of the Wild, is scheduled to launch on May 12. Nintendo revealed a new trailer for Tears of the Kingdom during Wednesday's presentation as well as a collector's edition that will release on launch day. That'll come with the game, SteelBook case, a steel poster, a pin set and hardcover art book, and will set you back $130.

The big box, normal case, SteelBook case, box of pins, artbook and steel poster from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collector's edition

The collector's edition includes a bunch of cool stuff, but it's expensive.

 Nintendo

Nintendo also revealed a new Link amiibo -- small plastic statues that unlock in-game extras -- that'll be released alongside the game. 

Other notable announcements from Nintendo Direct include Pikmin 4's July 21 release date, the surprise reveal of Metroid Prime Remastered, and the Nintendo Online service getting a slate of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics

