EA

The Sims 4's newest game pack, My Wedding Stories, will arrive on Feb. 17 for PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, PS5, PS4 and Xbox consoles, game developer EA said Tuesday. My Wedding Stories introduces more fun and personal ways to celebrate your Sims saying "I do."

Until now, weddings in the Sims 4 have felt a bit flat. After two Sims get engaged, players had the option to plan a wedding event or elope immediately. If you chose to elope, your Sims would immediately exchange vows and rings on the spot. If you planned a wedding event, another screen would pop up and you would choose a location, guests, a caterer and a musician for the big day. Since I've gotten more into legacy gameplay and storytelling, this format felt lacking, even when I set my wedding as a goaled event.

My Wedding Stories looks like it'll offer a far more detailed and customizable wedding experience for Sims and players, as well as Tartosa, a new in-game world with picturesque locations to tie the knot. Now players can plan pre-wedding events like engagement parties and rehearsal dinners. These special events will include new options to give toasts and speeches, dance and select your wedding party.

EA

Wedding planning also includes choosing your special clothes. My Wedding Stories offers more dresses and tuxedoes with a range of traditional and modern options. Purchase a bouquet to toss at the reception, taste test to find the perfect cake and pick out a topper. As of now, there's not much that differentiates a wedding cake from a birthday cake, so I'm looking forward to seeing what wedding cakes will look like with the new pack.

In true Sims fashion, this pack looks like it's embracing diversity with wedding options. Instead of a one-size-fits-all event, My Wedding Stories says it'll have options to host traditional Chinese weddings with customary tea ceremonies with family, for example. The pack also includes red dresses worn in Hindu ceremonies as well as the option to include Henna tattoos.

The pack's reveal trailer told the adorable LGBTQ+ love story of Dominique and Camille -- showing off guests actually sitting during the wedding, and the couple walking down the aisle and dancing at the reception, and getting the option to renew their vows later in life.

