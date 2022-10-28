New Relaxing Embroidery Puzzle Game Stitch Available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Stitch, a new sewing-style puzzle game, to its catalog on Friday. Players must complete colorful embroidery patterns by filling a number grid. While you don't have to worry about tangled threads and sticking your finger with the needle, Stitch presents a challenge all its own.

The numbered patterns give the game a sudoku feel. The game increases in difficulty as you progress -- instead of just filling two grid blocks, you'll need to plan for multiple blocks without leaving any gaps.

Stitch was created by Lykke Studios, the creators of meditative watercolor puzzle game Tint and light-bending game Lumen.

Check out a gameplay trailer here:

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.