Musk's Twitter Takeover Wired vs. Wireless Security Cams iPhone as a Mac Webcam USB-C vs. Lightning Cable Webb Trumps Hubble Best Netflix Documentary Body Neutrality SSDI Payments
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

New Relaxing Embroidery Puzzle Game Stitch Available on Apple Arcade

Added bonus: Your fingertips are safe from needle pokes.

Shelby Brown headshot
Shelby Brown
Stitch game on Apple Arcade
Stitch is now on Apple Arcade.
Apple

Apple Arcade added Stitch, a new sewing-style puzzle game, to its catalog on Friday. Players must complete colorful embroidery patterns by filling a number grid. While you don't have to worry about tangled threads and sticking your finger with the needle, Stitch presents a challenge all its own. 

See at Apple Arcade

The numbered patterns give the game a sudoku feel. The game increases in difficulty as you progress -- instead of just filling two grid blocks, you'll need to plan for multiple blocks without leaving any gaps. 

Stitch was created by Lykke Studios, the creators of meditative watercolor puzzle game Tint and light-bending game Lumen.

Check out a gameplay trailer here: 

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 