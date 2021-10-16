DC Fandome 2021: How to watch online and how much Batman will be there

Enlarge Image Warner Bros. Pictures

Today, there's one place to see all your favorite DC superheroes. DC Fandome is an online event promising trailers, news and first-look previews of forthcoming adventures for Batman, Superman, Aquaman, another Batman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, Peacemaker and quite possibly another Batman too.

The action takes in movies, TV shows, HBO Max streaming titles, cartoons and games across the DC multiverse. Fandome kicks off Saturday, and here's all you need to know about how to watch, when it starts, and whether kids can enjoy it too.

How to watch DC Fandome

Watch online at DCFanDome.com, or there's a livestream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

The livestream promises subtitles in 12 languages: Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Traditional Chinese.

When is DC Fandome?

DC Fandome is scheduled take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. It begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST. If you're in Australia it begins at 4 a.m. AET on Sunday Oct. 17.

What movies, TV shows and games will be previewed at DC Fandome?

Let's start with the movies. Excitement is running high to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the villainous Black Adam, and Fandome will give the first look at the new film. We already saw a trailer at last year's Fandome for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, but there'll be something new from that one too.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom spent the summer shooting a new adventure with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, so it's possible there'll be a behind-the-scenes look.

And we'll see something from the forthcoming movie The Flash starring Ezra Miller. Technically it's a solo adventure for the scarlet speedster, but it's made headlines because it brings together a multiverse of superheroes old and new, including Ben Affleck as the Batman from the Justice League films and Michael Keaton from Tim Burton's Batman films.

CW Network

Switching to DC on the small screen, we'll get a taste of the next steps in the CW's Arrowverse. Look out for the new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, and the excellent Superman & Lois. You'll also get your first look at Naomi, produced by Ava DuVernay.

On the animation side, DC and Warner Bros. are showing off new series Batman: Caped Crusader, limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and season 3 of adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn. There's also likely to be more of a look at an animated movie called Injustice ahead of its Oct. 18 release date. It adapts a video game positioning Superman as the bad guy.

For fans of James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, we're likely to see a full trailer for HBO Max series Peacemaker, coming in January.

As for video games, we'll get another look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was previewed at last year's Fandome from Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Games. And we could also see more of Gotham Knights, a four-player action title.

Can kids watch DC Fandome?

There's a child-friendly version of the event at DCKidsFanDome.com designed specifically for younger fans. The main show won't feature explicit sex, violence or other naughtiness, but you have to enter your age to access the main site. The trailers and videos from DC's more grown-up movies and TV shows will also include a content warning beforehand, just in case.

Can I watch DC Fandome after it's over?



If you miss it or you want to see some bits again, select portions of the event will be available to view at DCFanDome.com until Oct. 31, 2021. It's likely the trailers themselves will also be available on YouTube or social media.