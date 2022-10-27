iPhone 14 Sales Up Slightly iOS 16.1 Lock Screen Feature Cheaper? Cable vs. Streaming Nail-Painting Robot Nest Wifi Pro Review Halloween Costume Parody Meme Blood Pressure Med Recalled SSDI Payments
Netflix's 'Sonic Prime' Series Premieres Dec. 15

Netflix is offering a look at the upcoming series during its Geeked: Toon-In show on Thursday.

Kevin Knezevic
Sonic the Hedgehog leaping from a cliff
Netflix/Screenshot by CNET

Sonic Prime, Netflix's upcoming animated series based on gaming icon Sonic the Hedgehog, will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 15, Netflix revealed Thursday.

Sonic Prime follows the adventures of Sonic and friends through the different worlds of the "Shatterverse" after recurring villain Dr. Eggman triggers a reality-distorting event.

"The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime," the official synopsis reads.

In addition to Sonic and Dr. Eggman, series mainstays Tails, Shadow, Knuckles, Big the Cat and Amy Rose also appear in Sonic Prime.

Netflix will offer viewers another look at the animated series Thursday at 5 p.m. PT, during its Geeked: Toon-In show. You can tune in on Geeked TikTok or the official Netflix Twitch channel.

Ahead of the animated series, Sega is releasing a brand-new Sonic game titled Sonic Frontiers. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox and PC, and blends the series' signature high-speed gameplay with sprawling, open environments.

