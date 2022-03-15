Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak DLC Launches on June 30

Nintendo / Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion is coming this summer. The paid DLC will launch for both Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30.

Game developer Capcom shared a new gameplay trailer for the expansion during today's Monster Hunter Digital Event stream, showcasing a variety of new and returning monsters that players will encounter. The expansion is also introducing a wealth of other new content, including a Master Rank difficulty and new locales. You can watch the gameplay trailer below.

The standalone Sunbreak expansion will cost $40 to purchase and requires the base Monster Hunter Rise game. Players who preorder the expansion will also receive a bonus layered armor set for their Palamute and Palico, pictured below.

Nintendo / Capcom

Alongside Sunbreak, Capcom is releasing three brand-new Monster Hunter Rise Amiibo figures on June 30: Malzeno, Canyne Malzeno and Felyne Malzeno. When scanned in the Nintendo Switch version of the game, each figure will unlock a special set of layered armor.

Nintendo and Capcom are currently offering a free Monster Hunter Rise trial on Switch. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can sample the title at no charge until Mar. 17, and any progress made during the trial period will carry over should you decide to purchase the full game.