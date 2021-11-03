Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to late 2022

2K Games / Firaxis Games

2K and Firaxis Games have just announced that the upcoming Marvel superhero RPG, Midnight Suns, has been delayed. Coming from the developer of the tactical RPG series XCOM, Midnight Suns focuses on bringing together a crew made up of Marvel's most iconic and mysterious heroes to face a new threat.

Originally, Marvel's Midnight Suns was supposed to launch in March 2022, but in a post on the game's Twitter account, game director Jake Solomon and senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis released a joint statement explaining the choice to move the game beyond its launch.

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

In the statement, the developers said that the delay is in the game's best interest, adding that it will be "essential in helping us make our vision a reality." In the light of the changes in development due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing shifts in work culture, more and more games have seen delays, which is now a fairly regular occurrence. For instance, both Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV from Blizzard Entertainment have been delayed beyond their scheduled release windows.

Back in August, we spoke with the developers of Midnight Suns, who described their hopes of tribute to the original 1990s comic storyline while also giving some of Marvel's lesser-known heroes more time to shine.

"Jake and I both read The Rise of the Midnight Sons back in the '90s, and we loved it," said Marvel's vice president of creative content, Bill Rosemann. "That's where they really developed the supernatural side of Marvel in a big way, and it kind of took an X-Men take on it with the entire lineup. You had characters like Blade and Ghost Rider come together to face Lillith, the mother of demons, and so that was an event that is near and dear to Jake's heart and the team's heart. We really looked to those dark, '90s comics for inspiration, but we put a modern, Firaxis spin on it."

So far, there isn't a firm date set for Marvel's Midnight Suns, but it's expect to arrive in late 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.