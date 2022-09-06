Keanu Reeves to Return in Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough start when it launched in 2020, but developer CD Projekt Red sorted out the problems, leading to vast improvements to the game. As the developers fixed the game, they also began work on its next expansion called Phantom Liberty, which will launch in 2023.

CD Projekt Red revealed Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty during a Twitch stream Tuesday. A short teaser hinted at content coming in the expansion, which will introduce a new district in Nighty City and will focus on the "New United States of America."

Phantom Liberty will have its own plot, new characters and additional content when it launches in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It won't be available for the last-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red didn't offer details on possible pricing of the expansion.

Following the trailer, Keanu Reeves made a brief appearance confirming the return of his character, Johnny Silverhand.

CD Projekt Red also released the Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 patch called the Edgerunners Update to tie in with the Netflix anime spinoff show of the same name that debuts on Sept. 13. Along with content related to the show, the update also has more quests, weapons and various fixes to the game.