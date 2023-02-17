Higround, Crunchyroll Collab on Jujutsu Kaisen Gaming Keyboards

Gaming keyboard and lifestyle brand Higround has collaborated with anime streaming service Crunchyroll on a limited drop for the popular dark fantasy anime . The collection includes four keyboards, deskpads, keycaps and clothing.

The Jujutsu Kaisen limited drop features two designs available on Higround's Basecamp 65 and Summit 65 keyboards. As the name implies, they're both 65% mechanical keyboards, which means they're compact but still have directional keys.

The Basecamp model has a slim plastic frame, dual-silicone dampening foam and the company's that were . The more premium Summit model has an aluminum frame and gasket-mounted design. It uses that have a topographic design printed on them similar to . Both keyboards are hot-swappable, however, letting you pop in whatever switches you want.

Higround's keyboards feature PBT keycaps with graphics printed using a unique dye-sub process capable of putting a design across the entire keyboard. That includes the fronts, tops and sides of the keycaps. Key legends are somewhat hidden, printed on the fronts of the keycaps.

The drop also includes two deskpads that match the keyboard designs. And if you want to show your love for the anime but don't want a new keyboard, you can get just the keycaps, which use standard Cherry MX mounts.

Higround

The Jujutsu Kaisen Higround collection will be available on Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. PT. Pricing for the keyboards wasn't announced, but the company's other Basecamp 65 and Summit 65 keyboards sell for $135 and $290, respectively. You can before the public launch.