Rockstar Games' highly anticipated sequel Grand Theft Auto 6 will see some big changes for the franchise, including its first female main character, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The open-world action-adventure game will apparently have a Latina protagonist who pairs up with a male protagonist in a Bonnie and Clyde-style bank robbing adventure.

This will be the first time the series puts players in the role of a woman and will mark a change in tone from the game developer that one unnamed employee called "a boys' club transformed into a real company," according to Bloomberg.

Other details from the game laid out in the report are the location being in a fictional Miami -- referred to in the series as Vice City -- and areas around it, with more cities to be added following the game's launch. There is still no firm release date, but the team apparently predicts that it'll land somewhere between March 2023 and April 2024, and no platforms have been confirmed although previous games have been released on the Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms.

Rockstar Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, Rockstar confirmed it was in the middle of making GTA 6, but it has been tight-lipped on details surrounding the game. The company reportedly changed gears recently to put more resources into the new game, rather than developing remakes of older games like 2010's Red Dead Redemption and 2008's GTA 4. This was spurred by the release of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which met heavy criticism due to being riddled with bugs and other issues.