Give Your PS5 Slim a New Paint Job With These New Covers

Sony began selling a smaller, slimmer PlayStation 5 in November, and the company is already showcasing some new cover plates for the console at CES 2024. The company unveiled the cover plates in volcanic red, cobalt blue and sterling silver at the show.

Unlike the white PS5 cover, which has both matte and glossy finished top and bottom pieces, the covers have an all-over matte finish. And the all-over matte finish is working for me, especially since the split finish made me think Sony ran out of materials and just used whatever scraps were available. The new covers look clean, and I'm not worried about touching them and leaving smudge prints everywhere, sending me into a cleaning frenzy in order to keep the case immaculate and shiny.

Sony calls the colors volcanic red, cobalt blue and sterling silver. Mariel Myers/CNET

The colors aren't too daring, like a hot pink or neon orange would be, but they are pleasant enough to give your console a fresh look. The silver cover calls back to the original PlayStation console, and you can keep your Team Fortress 2 loyalty with either the red or blue covers.

You can also get a DualSense wireless controller to match your new cover. Mariel Myers/CNET

According to a December press release, Sony has sold 50 million PS5s since the console's launch in November 2020. It announced the new cover plate colors alongside the PS5 Slim in October. The company also mentioned a matte all-black cover at the time, but we didn't spot it at CES. More cover plates are expected in the future, too.

The white PlayStation 5 covers have split finishes as opposed to the new, all matte covers. Mariel Myers/CNET

Sony said the covers will go on sale early this year with a starting price of $55. If you have the original PS5, either the digital or disc drive version, you can buy covers in these colors and others already from PlayStation Direct.

