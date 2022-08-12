Get Free Pokemon During the Pokemon World Championships

The 2022 Pokemon World Championships kick off on Aug. 18, and the Pokemon Company is celebrating by giving away two free Pokemon for the Pokemon Sword and Shield games.

Fans who attend the World Championships in-person in London will be able to receive a free Sinistea. This particular Pokemon comes equipped with a Moomoo Milk and knows Celebrate, a move it typically cannot learn in the games.

Even if you can't attend in-person, you'll still be able to receive a free Pokemon by tuning in. During the World Championships livestream, the Pokemon Company will share a download code for the mythical Pokemon Victini. Once the code has been revealed, fire up your copy of Sword or Shield and follow these steps to claim it:

Press X to open the menu

Select Mystery Gift

Select "Get a Mystery Gift"

Select "Get with Code/Password"

Input the Victini code

The Victini download code will only be valid until 4:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 21, so you need to redeem it before then.

The 2022 World Championships run until Aug. 21, with dedicated competitions for Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Go, the Pokemon Trading Card Game and more. The entire event will be streamed on Pokemon's official YouTube and Twitch channels. You can find the full streaming schedule here.

These aren't the only special Pokemon you can claim in Sword and Shield right now. Shiny Grimmsnarl is currently appearing in raid dens as part of the games' latest Max Raid event. Like the Victini code, the event is set to end at 4:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 21.