Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Can Get a Shiny Grimmsnarl for a Limited Time

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Until Aug. 21, Impidimp and its evolved forms, Morgrem and Grimmsnarl, are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra.

In addition, players have a chance to encounter a shiny Grimmsnarl in five-star Max Raids. Your odds of finding one are quite slim, however, so you'll need to participate in as many Max Raids as possible if you're hoping to catch one before the event ends.

The Max Raid event runs until 4:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 21. Before the featured Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you must first refresh your raid dens, either by connecting to the internet or selecting "Get the Wild Area News" from the Mystery Gift menu.

Pokemon Sword and Shield first launched for Nintendo Switch back in November 2019. Since then, the games have regularly hosted special Max Raid events, though they've slowed down considerably in recent months since the series' next mainline games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, were announced.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for Switch on Nov. 18. The Pokemon Company has been steadily revealing new details about the titles in the lead up to their release. Earlier this month, the company shared a new trailer showcasing the games' open-world region and several new Pokemon.

