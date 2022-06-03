Apple Arcade subscribers can check out Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins now. The new game builds on the fun of the service's earlier release Frogger in Toy Town, but kicks gameplay up a notch with 100 levels of brain-teasing environmental puzzles.

In the game from Konami, Frogger's buddy Newt sends him on a quest to find the treasure of an ancient frog tribe. He also tells Frogger to be on the lookout for froglets that have gone missing. As Frogger explores the ruins, he meets Axol, a friendly floating axolotl, who tags along on the journey as a helpful guide.

Apple

I like that Rumbling Ruins offers a more strategic approach to completing levels. The game rewards spending more time to plan your approach as opposed to thinking fast in the colorful, chaotic Toy Town game. Collect gems, avoid traps and outwit enemies by rearranging the ruins. You get a bonus score if you clear the level perfectly the first time, but you can always go back and try again.

If you enjoyed puzzle games like Lego Builder's Journey, Possessions and the Monument Valley series, you should give the new Frogger game a spin.

Apple Arcade has more than 200 games in its catalog adds new titles and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.