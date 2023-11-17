X
Falling Down Is Fun in Downwell Plus on Apple Arcade

You can play this game and many more for free with an Apple Arcade subscription.

The title card for Downwell Plus showing a character falling down a well
Apple

If you fall down in video games you usually lose health or incur some damage, but falling down is the whole point of the latest Apple Arcade title Downwell Plus. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($7, £7 or AU$10 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

Downwell Plus was published by Devolver Digital, an independent games publisher whose other titles include Cult of the Lamb, Enter the Gungeon and Hotline Miami.

In Downwell Plus, your objective is simple: go down a well. As you fall faster and faster, you encounter various creatures that try to stop you on your journey. But have no fear because you can fend them off with your trusty gunboots! They're like boots, but they're also guns that blast enemies beneath you.

Downwell Plus is a simple game that you can play if you have a few extra minutes before your next meeting. It's also addictive enough that you could easily miss that meeting because you're trying to beat your previous record. Don't say I didn't warn you.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $7 a month, or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.

