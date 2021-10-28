Facebook, Rockstar will bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Oculus Quest 2

Screenshot

Facebook's Oculus platform is getting a remake of a classic and beloved video game. During its Facebook Connect keynote on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was working with Rockstar Games to bring a new version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to the Oculus Quest 2.

The virtual reality version of the 2004 hit will "offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality," Zuckerberg said. No timeline was given for when the game might arrive on the platform and Facebook did not show off any images or videos of what the remake might look like in VR.

Released in 2004, the open-world title was the best-selling game on the PlayStation 2 and is regarded by some as one of the best video games of all time.