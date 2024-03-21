Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary: Check Out Everything New Announced So Far

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Dungeons & Dragons has had a heck of a good few years with the success of the movie, Honor Among Thieves, the fantastic Baldur's Gate 3 video game and the ever-popular Stranger Things. More people are into Dungeons & Dragons than ever before, and publisher Wizards of the Coast is looking to capitalize on that with a slew of new products and tie-ins in this, its 50th anniversary year.

Lego

We've been keeping a close eye on all the Dungeons & Dragons news and have gathered the latest announcements here. From the latest Lego sets to brand-new adventure books, there's something for everyone. We'll keep this article updated as new things are announced at Gary-Con in the next few days.

Shoes, shorts and more with D&D branding Dungeons & Dragons Converse crossover Converse has always done crossover merch well, and this one is no exception. Not only do the Chuck 70s look amazing Converse is also adding select artwork from them to its Custom By Me software in the US. That means on April 11, when they become available, you'll be able to custom-create your own D&D sneakers. Converse also announced other apparel, not just shoes, so you can be kitted out in shoes, shorts and tees, all with beautiful artwork from the D&D team. Oh and having the shoe box be a mimic? That's a great touch. WotC Photo Gallery 1/1 WotC

$60 at Amazon Preorder the latest adventure Vecna: Eye of Ruin With the concluding season of Stranger Things just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take on a new adventure starring everyone's favorite lich, Vecna. This adventure is not for the faint of heart as it starts at level 10 and can take you all the way to level 20. In video game terms Vecna: Eye of Ruin is end-game content, designed to be as hard as possible allowing your party to reach the pinnacle of the game. We don't know much about the story, but we do know it will take us across all of the official universes of D&D, including Eberron, Dragonlance, Planescape and many more. Is this our chance to defeat Vecna once and for all? Preorder and find out. WotC / CNET Photo Gallery 1/1 WotC / CNET

$360 at Lego Available for preorder Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale Amazingly, there has never been an official Lego set themed around D&D, until now. On Tuesday, Lego announced a set called Red Dragon's Tale, a 3,745-piece set that includes a dragon and several minifigs specifically catering to D&D classes. There's even a Beholder, my personal favorite monster in D&D.

The set is released on April 4, with preorders available now. Lego is also broadcasting a one-shot D&D adventure on April 6 to coincide with the release. The adventure will be available to download shortly after the broadcast too, so you'll be able to play with your friends and family. Lego / CNET Photo Gallery 1/1 Lego / CNET