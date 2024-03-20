X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Dungeons & Dragons Deals: Loot the Chest for Some Great Savings

Looking to grab gear for your next campaign? These deals can help you stock up on all things D&D for less.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
3 min read
$26 at Amazon
The Player's Handbook on a blurry dice background
The Player's Handbook: $26
Save $24
$9 at Amazon
metal d20 dice in a nest
PJOY metal polyhedral dice: $9
Save $10
$29 at Amazon
The D&D Monster Manual is displayed against a red background.
Monster Manual: $29
Save $21
$17 at Amazon
A box of cards with a large monster on the front
Epic Monster Cards: $17
Save $13
$35 at Amazon
The D&D Dungeon Master's Guide is displayed against a green background.
Dungeon Master's Guide: $35
Save $15
$45 at Amazon
Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse is displayed against a blue background.
Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse: $45
Save $40
$39 at Amazon
The Spelljammer: Adventures in Space collection is displayed against a yellow background.
Spelljammer: Adventures in Space: $39
Save $31

Dungeons & Dragons is a massively popular game that continues to grow year over year. While there are online tools for Dungeons & Dragons in the modern era, many players still love the traditional tabletop roleplaying experience. However you play, there are plenty of D&D books, cards, kits and more that can add to your gaming experience. Many of these D&D accessories can be costly, but we've scoured the internet to bring you all the best deals in one place so you can stock up for less. 

Below you'll find a variety of deals on books and accessories for your Dungeons & Dragons campaign, but these offers come and go, so be sure to keep checking back for all the latest deals.

Best Dungeons & Dragons deals right now
WotC/CNET

The Player's Handbook: $26

Save $24

The Player's Handbook is our favorite starter book, because it's essentially a one-stop shop for the basic rules, basic spells and how to start a campaign. It will guide you through character creation and it includes a section for Game Masters -- and right now it's 48% off.

$26 at Amazon
PJOY

PJOY metal polyhedral dice: $9

Save $10

A good set of dice is an investment into your tabletop future. OK, maybe that's not quite true, but having a lot of cool dice is awesome. These metal dice may not be for everyday use, but if you have a big boss fight coming and you want some heavy hitters, these are the dice for you.

$9 at Amazon
WotC/CNET

Monster Manual: $29

Save $21

This Core Rulebook comes with over 150 monsters that are ready for play, including goblins, dragons and other creatures. Budding and experienced Dungeon Masters alike can find over 400 stat blocks with all the information they'll need to run encounters and make world building easier, and players can learn more about the enemies they might run into during a campaign. You can score it for under $30 right now.

$29 at Amazon
WotC/CNET

Epic Monster Cards: $17

Save $13

Sure, you might have the Monster Manual from the sale above, but looking through every monster to find the ones you're using in combat can be slow. These cards let you have the monsters you need laid out behind your GM screen, so you can easily track their stats, resistances and hit points. 

$17 at Amazon
Dungeons & Dragons/CNET

Dungeon Master's Guide: $35

Save $15

For just $35, creative gamers who want to craft a world for other players can grab this book with plenty of advice on world building, magic items, spells, balancing encounters and more. 

$35 at Amazon
WotC/CNET

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse: $45

Save $40

This collection will help you run a game across the Planes, providing you with a book full of new rules and best practices, a book outlining the many creatures you're likely to run into when you wander too far from home, and a campaign book with a compelling story to help outline this broader set of worlds to explore, as well as some tools the DM will find particularly useful.

$45 at Amazon
WotC/CNET

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space: $39

Save $31

If you're looking for a space-based campaign, this is your go-to collection. With an adventure book, a setting book, a book of monsters, a poster map and a DM screen, this pack has everything you need to run a campaign set in the starlit realms of Wildspace and the Astral Sea, along with tools for players who want to build characters from these realms.

$39 at Amazon

For building out your D&D board with miniatures and other figures, check out our our best 3D printers to keep some cash in your pocket.