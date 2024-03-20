Best Dungeons & Dragons Deals: Loot the Chest for Some Great Savings

Dungeons & Dragons is a massively popular game that continues to grow year over year. While there are online tools for Dungeons & Dragons in the modern era, many players still love the traditional tabletop roleplaying experience. However you play, there are plenty of D&D books, cards, kits and more that can add to your gaming experience. Many of these D&D accessories can be costly, but we've scoured the internet to bring you all the best deals in one place so you can stock up for less.

Below you'll find a variety of deals on books and accessories for your Dungeons & Dragons campaign, but these offers come and go, so be sure to keep checking back for all the latest deals.

Best Dungeons & Dragons deals right now

WotC/CNET The Player's Handbook: $26 Save $24 The Player's Handbook is our favorite starter book, because it's essentially a one-stop shop for the basic rules, basic spells and how to start a campaign. It will guide you through character creation and it includes a section for Game Masters -- and right now it's 48% off. $26 at Amazon

PJOY PJOY metal polyhedral dice: $9 Save $10 A good set of dice is an investment into your tabletop future. OK, maybe that's not quite true, but having a lot of cool dice is awesome. These metal dice may not be for everyday use, but if you have a big boss fight coming and you want some heavy hitters, these are the dice for you. $9 at Amazon

WotC/CNET Monster Manual: $29 Save $21 This Core Rulebook comes with over 150 monsters that are ready for play, including goblins, dragons and other creatures. Budding and experienced Dungeon Masters alike can find over 400 stat blocks with all the information they'll need to run encounters and make world building easier, and players can learn more about the enemies they might run into during a campaign. You can score it for under $30 right now. $29 at Amazon

WotC/CNET Epic Monster Cards: $17 Save $13 Sure, you might have the Monster Manual from the sale above, but looking through every monster to find the ones you're using in combat can be slow. These cards let you have the monsters you need laid out behind your GM screen, so you can easily track their stats, resistances and hit points. $17 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons/CNET Dungeon Master's Guide: $35 Save $15 For just $35, creative gamers who want to craft a world for other players can grab this book with plenty of advice on world building, magic items, spells, balancing encounters and more. $35 at Amazon

WotC/CNET Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse: $45 Save $40 This collection will help you run a game across the Planes, providing you with a book full of new rules and best practices, a book outlining the many creatures you're likely to run into when you wander too far from home, and a campaign book with a compelling story to help outline this broader set of worlds to explore, as well as some tools the DM will find particularly useful. $45 at Amazon

WotC/CNET Spelljammer: Adventures in Space: $39 Save $31 If you're looking for a space-based campaign, this is your go-to collection. With an adventure book, a setting book, a book of monsters, a poster map and a DM screen, this pack has everything you need to run a campaign set in the starlit realms of Wildspace and the Astral Sea, along with tools for players who want to build characters from these realms. $39 at Amazon

For building out your D&D board with miniatures and other figures, check out our our best 3D printers to keep some cash in your pocket.