Dead Cells Is Now Available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade -- a CNET Editors' Choice award winner for 2022 -- added Dead Cells, a roguelike action platformer game, to its extensive catalog of titles on Friday. Dead Cells casts you as a failed alchemic experiment who must escape a mysterious castle.

Dead Cells was a pioneer of the kind of addictive nonlinear gameplay in which every death unlocks more power for your character -- hence the game's tagline, "Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat." You can focus on the play style that best suits you -- investigate every part of the castle, charge into battle each time or try something more strategic.

The game came out on PC and consoles in 2018, winning Best Action Game at The Game Awards that year. It hit iOS in 2019 and Android in 2020.

Dead Cells is already available in the App Store for $5, but Apple Arcade subscribers will get access to a new fully unlocked game without ads or in-app purchases. The Apple Arcade edition of Dead Cells includes a training room, new outfits and weapons to collect, as well as three downloadable content expansions -- The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls and Queen and the Sea.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.