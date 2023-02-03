Galaxy S23 Ultra: Hands-On Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown Super Bowl Ads Apple Earnings Google's Answer to ChatGPT 'Knock at the Cabin' Review 'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Foods for Mental Health
Castle Crumble Cannonballs Into Apple Arcade

Imagine Angry Birds but with TNT.

Zachary McAuliffe
Shelby Brown
Bring down every castle in your path in this Apple Arcade game.
Bring down every castle in your path in this Apple Arcade game.
Castle Crumble, a physics puzzle game, crashed into Apple Arcade on Friday, and it's here to annihilate your free time. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

Castle Crumble was developed by Orbital Knight, who also developed Spire Blast. In this game, you use an arsenal of tools, including cannonballs, TNT and even meteors, to bring down different castles. You have a limited supply of items for destroying each castle, so you can't just go into each stage blasting -- you have to be strategically destructive.

It's easy to pick up this game, tell yourself you're going to play only a level or two, and then an hour later you've wrecked 20 castles. Maybe it's the puzzle aspect of the game and figuring out where to place a cannonball to take down a turret, or it could be that making things go boom is pretty fun. Either way, if you pick this game up, you won't put it down anytime soon.

Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 

