Build-A-Bear's Next Pokemon Plush Is Teddiursa

Build-A-Bear has unveiled its newest Pokemon plush, and this one is, fittingly, a teddy bear.

Teddiursa has joined Build-A-Bear's Pokemon lineup. The tiny bear is available to purchase now both in stores and on Build-A-Bear's website. The latter comes as part of an online-exclusive bundle that costs $65 and includes a hoodie, sleeper and five-in-one sound bank.

Be quick on your feet, Pokémon Trainers: Teddiursa is our newest plush ready to join your Pokémon lineup! This sweet-as-honey Pokémon is now available in stores or online in an exclusive bundle. Pick it up today!



In addition to Teddiursa, Jumbo Snorlax is also back in stock at Build-A-Bear. This 24-inch plush is available only through the company's online store for the jumbo price of $99.50, and comes alongside a robe and sleeping cap.

Teddiursa arrives at Build-A-Bear at a fitting time, as the tiny bear is the star of this month's Pokemon Go Community Day on Nov. 12. Teddiursa will be appearing more frequently in the game throughout the event, and players will have more chances to catch a shiny variant. On top of that, Teddiursa's evolved form, Ursaluna, will be making its Pokemon Go debut.