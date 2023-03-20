Best Games on PS Plus: Ghostwire Tokyo, Untitled Goose Game and Much More

March continues to be a big month for PlayStation Plus. Developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks, the game is one of the big titles coming to the PlayStation subscription service on Tuesday and to Xbox Game Pass in April.

Other major games coming to PS Plus on Tuesday are the quirky Untitled Goose Game, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection. For those into retro games, PS Plus Premium subscribers (as opposed to Essential and Extra tier subscribers) have access to three classic games: Ridge Racer Type 4, Ape Academy 2 and Syphone Filter: Dark Mirror.

Here are some notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far:

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. , $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)

The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)

One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier.

Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

XCOM 2

Greedfall

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Pillars of Eternity

Tetris Effect

Outer Wilds

One odd but interesting thing I noticed is there are a lot of Warhammer games included. I know next to nothing about Warhammer lore, but appreciate that it's so deep and wide-ranging. And I've enjoyed games like Inquisitor (like a sci-fi Diablo) and the recent Chaos Gate (like XCOM with space marines). If you're interested, the PS Plus list includes:

Chaosbane

Space Hulk: Deathwing

Inquisitor

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Space Hulk Tactics

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed.

