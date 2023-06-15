Best Games on PS Plus: Far Cry 6, TMNT, Inscryption and Many More Coming in June

June is a huge month for PlayStation Plus subscribers. A combination of big-name games and indie darlings lead the charge for new games coming to the service.

Far Cry 6 is the latest game in the first-person shooter franchise, featuring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as the dictator of a fictional Caribbean island called Yara. Retro brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, indie card game Inscryption and rogue-like platformer Rogue Legacy 2 are some of the other quality titles heading to PS Plus on June 20.

Sony also confirmed in a blog post Wednesday that it's testing cloud streaming support for PS5 games, allowing PS Plus subscribers to jump directly into a game instead of having to download it.

Here are some notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far:

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite and the upcoming Starfield. Extra costs $15 a month, $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)

The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)

One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier.

Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

XCOM 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Pillars of Eternity II

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Tetris Effect

Outer Wilds

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed.

