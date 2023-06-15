Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Best Games on PS Plus: Far Cry 6, TMNT, Inscryption and Many More Coming in June

PS Plus has a giant library of games. These are our favorites.

Dan Ackerman Editorial Director / Computers and Gaming
Dan Ackerman leads CNET's coverage of computers and gaming hardware. A New York native and former radio DJ, he's also a regular TV talking head and the author of "The Tetris Effect" (Hachette/PublicAffairs), a non-fiction gaming and business history book that has earned rave reviews from the New York Times, Fortune, LA Review of Books, and many other publications. "Upends the standard Silicon Valley, Steve Jobs/Mark Zuckerberg technology-creation myth... the story shines." -- The New York Times
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
Antón Castillo from far cry 6 blowing out cigar smoke
Ubisoft

June is a huge month for PlayStation Plus subscribers. A combination of big-name games and indie darlings lead the charge for new games coming to the service. 

Far Cry 6 is the latest game in the first-person shooter franchise, featuring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as the dictator of a fictional Caribbean island called Yara. Retro brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, indie card game Inscryption and rogue-like platformer Rogue Legacy 2 are some of the other quality titles heading to PS Plus on June 20.

Sony also confirmed in a blog post Wednesday that it's testing cloud streaming support for PS5 games, allowing PS Plus subscribers to jump directly into a game instead of having to download it.

Here are some notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite and the upcoming Starfield. Extra costs $15 a month, $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)

The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)

One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier. 

Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:

  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
  • XCOM 2
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker
  • Pillars of Eternity II
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Tetris Effect 
  • Outer Wilds

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed. 

