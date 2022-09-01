Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed by Ubisoft After Twitter Leaks

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the next entry in the franchise, Ubisoft confirmed in a tweet Thursday. The news came after multiple leaks of the game began showing up on social media.
The game publisher didn't provide any other details aside from a promotional image of the game, saying more will be revealed at the company's event, Ubisoft Forward, on Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET.
Leaks about Assassin's Creed Mirage showed up Sunday in a video made by French YouTuber j0nathan, who uploaded a video about the game. One Twitter account posted details from the video, saying the next game will take place in Iraq during the 860s and have fewer gameplay elements than the previous game, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, while being more similar to the first game in the series that was released back in 2007.
There were also some additional promotional images of the game posted on Twitter Thursday.
