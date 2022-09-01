Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed by Ubisoft After Twitter Leaks

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the next entry in the franchise, Ubisoft confirmed in a tweet Thursday. The news came after multiple leaks of the game began showing up on social media.

The game publisher didn't provide any other details aside from a promotional image of the game, saying more will be revealed at the company's event, Ubisoft Forward, on Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Leaks about Assassin's Creed Mirage showed up Sunday in a video made by French YouTuber j0nathan, who uploaded a video about the game. One Twitter account posted details from the video, saying the next game will take place in Iraq during the 860s and have fewer gameplay elements than the previous game, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, while being more similar to the first game in the series that was released back in 2007.

YouTuber j0nathan https://t.co/IgrqJfAV7u revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game

-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage

-Released in Spring 2023

-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860

-Return to basics, no leveling system pic.twitter.com/soCko92M6U — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 30, 2022

There were also some additional promotional images of the game posted on Twitter Thursday.

Read also: 2022 Video Game Release Date Schedule: The Biggest Titles Still to Come