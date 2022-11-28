Live: Best Cyber Monday Deals Live: Cyber Monday TV Deals Tech Fails of 2022 Deals Under $10 Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Streaming Deals on Cyber Monday Cyber Monday Video Game Deals
Arcade1Up Deals Abound for Cyber Monday

Ever wanted an arcade cabinet? Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy.

Of all the video game gadgets out there, few are as cool as Arcade1Up cabinets. These home-sized arcade machines are packed with classic games, and you don't have to sacrifice your allowance to play them anymore. Cyber Monday has a bunch of deals on them, from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. One of the coolest machines Arcade1Up sells is the TMNT: Turtles in Time cabinet, which is only $500 -- that's $250 off its regular price.
Arcade1Up

Turtles in Time arcade machine

Comes with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Turtles in Time

Turtles in Time is widely considered to be one of the best arcade games from the '90s, but this Arcade1Up cabinet doesn't just come with that classic. It also includes the original, earlier Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game. That means you can play through two awesome TMNT beat 'em ups with three of your friends -- each of you controlling your own amphibian ninja.

But that's not the only machine that Arcade1Up has discounted this Cyber Monday. Pretty much every machine available in stores right now sees some kind of deal. Check out the best of them below.

