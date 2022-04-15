Apple Arcade: Construction Simulator 2 and Pro Snooker & Pool 2022 Now Available

James Martin/CNET

Construction Simulator 2 and Pro Snooker & Pool 2 are now available to play on Apple Arcade. Apple's mobile gaming service has more than 200 games to play for $5 a month or $60 annually. New games, content and updates are added every week.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Construction Simulator 2

Developer: Astragon Entertainment

Apple

Manage your own construction company in Construction Simulator 2. Operate cranes, load materials, pour concrete and build up a city with construction brands like Caterpillar and Liebherr. This game's graphics look gorgeous on the iPad Air, and it's got incredibly detailed gameplay. If you're a fan of other simulation games, this is definitely worth a play.

If you're not subscribed to Apple Arcade, Construction Simulator 2 is available in the App Store for $2.

Pro Snooker & Pool 2

Developer: iWare Designs

Apple

I am no good at pool, but Pro Snooker & Pool 2 lets me live out my billiards dreams without public humiliation. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, the game offers simple click-to-play mechanics, as well as options for more serious tricks like back spins, top spins and ball swerves.

The game goes deep with details and customization. Choose between practice games, quick plays, tournaments and leagues, as well as online and multiplayer modes. You can also pick between different pool games and the rules they follow, tablet shape, pocket bounce, ball style and more. You'll even get an alert if your cue stick needs more chalk.