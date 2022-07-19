Apple Arcade Adds 'Leaving Soon' Tab: 15 Games on the Way Out

Apple Arcade, Apple's $5 a month mobile gaming service, recently added a Leaving Arcade Soon section on its App Store page. First spotted by TouchArcade, the new category includes 15 titles.

Apple Arcade has removed games from its service before, but the new category suggests that the service might be start rotating out its content more consistently. It's unclear why these specific games are being removed.

Apple hasn't listed the games' exit dates, so it looks like subscribers still have time to play these titles. All the games in the new category (with the exception of BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner) are available on Steam, however, so they won't be completely unplayable in the future.

CNET reached out to Apple and we'll update when we hear back.

Here are the games leaving Apple Arcade:

Dread Nautical

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Towaga: Among Shadows

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

Lifeslide

Over the Alps

Cardpocalypse

Various Daylife

Dead End Job

Spidersaurs

EarthNight

Spelldrifter

Projection: First Light

Don't Bug Me

Explottens

For more information on Apple Arcade, check out the best games on Apple Arcade this week and all the Apple Arcade games and updates coming this month.