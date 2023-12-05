Apple Arcade Added These Titles in Time for the Holidays

Apple Arcade is celebrating the holiday season by adding four new games, including some service-exclusive titles, to its growing games library. If you subscribe to the service ($7, £7 or AU$10 a month), you can play these games now at no extra charge and without ads or in-app purchases.

"To wrap up a great year of new games for Arcade players, we've saved some of the best for last," Alex Rofman, Apple's senior director of Apple Arcade, said in November.

Here are the new titles you can play now in Apple Arcade.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition

Developer: Gameloft

Apple

You can meet your favorite Disney and Pixar characters, like Goofy, WALL-E and more, in this title. You'll work with these characters to restore Dreamlight Valley from a mysterious force that has taken over. Players can create their own neighborhoods with customizable landscapes and thousands of decorations.

This title also includes a new storyline in the expansion Disney Dreamlight: A Rift In Time. In this expansion, you go to Eternity Isle where you'll unravel the schemes of the villainous Jafar -- you know, the bad guy from Aladdin. You'll wield new powers and meet new Disney and Pixar characters along the way.

Sonic Dream Team

Developer: Sega

Apple

Sonic the Hedgehog is sprinting onto Apple devices with this Arcade-exclusive title. In this 3D platformer, you join Sonic on a quest to rescue his friends and stop Dr. Eggman's latest attempt to conquer the world. In addition to Sonic, you can also play as characters like Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge.

Puzzle & Dragons Story

Developer: GungHo Online Entertainment

Apple

This title, the latest in the popular puzzle RPG series, takes players on a new fantasy adventure, exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game combines match-three puzzles -- think Candy Crush -- and creature-collecting RPG gameplay -- like the Pokemon series. Matching and erasing orbs on the puzzle grid commands your units to strike, and the higher the combo the more powerful your attacks. You can also use materials from defeated enemies to create and improve your team. Apple said new dungeons and challenges will be added frequently so check back often for the latest challenge.

Turmoil Plus

Developer: Gamious

Apple

If you watched the film There Will Be Blood and thought, "I bet I could be an old-timey oil barron," this title is for you. The 19th-century North American oil rush inspired this game where you lease land and drill for oil. You also strike up some shrewd business deals to maximize your profits and outlast your competition. With procedurally generated levels, Turmoil Plus should give you plenty of chances to outsmart your opponents.

You can access these games, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $7 a month, or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.