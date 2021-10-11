Animal Crossing Direct stream: Start time, how to watch and what to expect

Nintendo

The next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update arrives in November, and we'll get a closer look at it later this week. Nintendo will share more information about the upcoming update in an Animal Crossing Direct stream on Friday, Oct. 15. The 20-minute presentation will detail the new content coming in the November update, which includes the return of fan-favorite barista Brewster. Here's everything you need to know about the presentation, including how to watch it and what to expect.

Animal Crossing Direct start time

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct airs this Friday, Oct. 15. The stream begins at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and runs for about 20 minutes.

How to watch

Nintendo is streaming the Animal Crossing Direct on its official Twitch and YouTube channels. We'll also have the stream embedded below on the day it airs, so you can bookmark this page and tune in right here on CNET to watch the presentation.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

What to expect

Nintendo says the Animal Crossing Direct will offer more information on New Horizons' November update, which marks the game's first major content update since July. While the company hasn't revealed many details about the update yet, we do know one major addition it's bringing: Brewster.

During the September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo briefly showed off a newly added entrance to Brewster's cafe, The Roost, inside the museum, confirming the cafe is finally being added to the game. We'll likely get our first full look at the cafe and what you can do inside it during the Animal Crossing Direct, along with any other new features and items the update is introducing.

There's also a chance we could hear more about the next wave of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards. Shortly after the September Nintendo Direct, the company revealed on Twitter that a fifth series of Amiibo cards is in the works and that details about the cards would be "announced at a later time." While there's no guarantee the new card series will be discussed during the Animal Crossing Direct, the presentation would be a fitting time to reveal more information about it.