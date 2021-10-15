Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack tier: Price, release date and more details

Nintendo

Nintendo is expanding its Switch Online subscription service with a new premium tier later this month. The company announced on Friday that the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier launches on Oct. 25, and it includes all of the benefits of the base service plus some additional perks, including a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. Here are the full details.

Pricing

Unlike the base subscription, Nintendo will only offer an annual Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. An individual membership will cost $50 USD, while an annual family plan subscription -- which covers up to eight Nintendo accounts across multiple Switch systems -- costs $80 USD.

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC

Alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons' free 2.0 update, Nintendo is releasing a paid DLC expansion for the game called Happy Home Paradise. The expansion retails for $25 USD, but those who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will be able to access the expansion for no additional cost. The Happy Home Paradise DLC launches on Nov. 5.

N64 and Sega Genesis games

As mentioned, one of the additional perks of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier is access to a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. The following titles will be included in each library when the service launches on Oct. 25:

Nintendo 64

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Win Back: Covert Operations

Sin & Punishment

Sega Genesis

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Ecco the Dolphin

Gunstar Heroes

MUSHA

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Strider

Nintendo says it will continue to introduce additional Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to each library following the service's launch. The company has already confirmed the following N64 games will be added sometime in the future.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Mario Golf

Pokemon Snap

F-Zero X

Paper Mario

Banjo-Kazooie

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Those who have an existing Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to upgrade to the Expansion Pack tier at a discounted rate, depending on how much time is remaining in their current subscription. Nintendo will share additional details about how to upgrade memberships on its support website.