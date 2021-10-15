Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack tier: Price, release date and more details

Nintendo is expanding its Switch Online subscription service with a new premium tier later this month. The company announced on Friday that the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier launches on Oct. 25, and it includes all of the benefits of the base service plus some additional perks, including a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. Here are the full details.
Pricing
Unlike the base subscription, Nintendo will only offer an annual Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. An individual membership will cost $50 USD, while an annual family plan subscription -- which covers up to eight Nintendo accounts across multiple Switch systems -- costs $80 USD.
Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC
Alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons' free 2.0 update, Nintendo is releasing a paid DLC expansion for the game called Happy Home Paradise. The expansion retails for $25 USD, but those who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will be able to access the expansion for no additional cost. The Happy Home Paradise DLC launches on Nov. 5.
N64 and Sega Genesis games
As mentioned, one of the additional perks of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier is access to a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. The following titles will be included in each library when the service launches on Oct. 25:
Nintendo 64
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Tennis
- Dr. Mario 64
- Win Back: Covert Operations
- Sin & Punishment
Sega Genesis
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Gunstar Heroes
- MUSHA
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi 3
- Strider
Nintendo says it will continue to introduce additional Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to each library following the service's launch. The company has already confirmed the following N64 games will be added sometime in the future.
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- Mario Golf
- Pokemon Snap
- F-Zero X
- Paper Mario
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
Those who have an existing Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to upgrade to the Expansion Pack tier at a discounted rate, depending on how much time is remaining in their current subscription. Nintendo will share additional details about how to upgrade memberships on its support website.