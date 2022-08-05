Best VPNs Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish List National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Ecobee vs. Nest Thermostat Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review $50 Off Google Pixel 6A Best Chef's Knife
Amazing Bomberman Is a Dose of Nostalgic Gaming on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers can check out this game from Konami today.

Shelby Brown headshot
Shelby Brown
Amazing Bomberman logo
Amazing Bomberman is now on Apple Arcade.
Apple

Apple Arcade added Amazing Bomberman to its extensive catalog of mobile games on Friday. The premise is pretty simple: Use bombs to blow up blocks and ultimately defeat rival players. Just be mindful to get out of the way of the bomb blast, or you'll be blown off the board. Your character can revive multiple times, but the more you need to revive, the more your score drops. 

Amazing Bomberman gameplay on Apple Arcade

Amazing Bomberman is a fast-paced, competitive retro gaming experience.

 Apple

The real challenge is that there are other characters on the board -- whether you're playing against the computer or with friends -- who are also blowing up blocks. Gameplay can get chaotic quickly. Konami also included a warning for photosensitive players due to the game's bright, flashing lights.  

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 