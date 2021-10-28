Facebook announces new fitness accessories for Quest

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook is rolling out new fitness accessories to go with its Oculus Quest VR headset.

During its Facebook Connect keynote on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the pack will include a pair grips designed to make it easier to hang on to controllers when a workout gets intense, along with a new facial interface that will be more comfortable and that users will be able to wipe the sweat off of.

The pack is set to go on sale next year. No pricing information was announced.

Zuckerberg says unique fitness experiences will be a key part of the metaverse, a virtual environment for meeting, working and playing games.