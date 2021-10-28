Merck's COVID pill DNA finds Sitting Bull's descendant 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Tiger King 2's wild trailer Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear PS5 restock tracker
Facebook announces new fitness accessories for Quest

New pack will include controller grips and facial interface.

003-facebook-app-logo-on-phone-2021

There will be new fitness accessories for Quest next year.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook is rolling out new fitness accessories to go with its Oculus Quest VR headset.

During its Facebook Connect keynote on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the pack will include a pair grips designed to make it easier to hang on to controllers when a workout gets intense, along with a new facial interface that will be more comfortable and that users will be able to wipe the sweat off of.

The pack is set to go on sale next year. No pricing information was announced.

 Zuckerberg says unique fitness experiences will be a key part of the metaverse, a virtual environment for meeting, working and playing games.