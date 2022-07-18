Which MacBook Air M2 Charger Should I Get?

Apple's new MacBook Air with M2, the company's latest homegrown chip, gives us a bunch of new options when buying a new MacBook. Most choices are familiar to long-time Apple fans, such as selecting your processor and the amount of storage space on your device, but one option stands out: Apple is asking you which power adapter you want with the Air.

When you go to purchase a new M2 MacBook Air, you will have the choice between three adapters: the 30-watt USB-C Power Adapter, the 35-watt Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter and the 67-watt USB-C Power Adapter. (Apple officially calls them 30W, 35W and 67W power adapters.) It's important to note that only the base $1,200 configuration gives you all three options. Bumping up to the $1,500 configuration (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) gives you a choice between the 35- and 67-watt chargers.

While it's commonplace to have power options when configuring desktops, it's out of the ordinary for laptops. Because of that, it might not be immediately clear which will be best for your needs. This list will give you a better idea of what each adapter offers so you can choose the best one for your needs.

Apple The 30-watt USB-C adapter is the standard adapter that long-time Apple fans will recognize. It comes in at 5.6 ounces (159 grams) and measures 3 x 2 x 2 inches (7.3 x 5.1 x 5.1 centimeters). Choosing this adapter will add no additional cost to your final total. It's widely compatible with iPhones, iPads and Macs, but Apple recommends primarily using this adapter with your MacBook Air. The 30-watt USB-C adapter is a solid option for people who don't want to think about their adapter. It does the job, and it does it well.

Apple The 35-watt Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is a new addition to Apple's lineup of adapters. Coming in at 3.7 ounces (105 grams) and 1.9 x 1.9 x 1.1 inches (4.7 x 4.7 x 2.9 centimeters) it is a bit lighter than the 30-watt USB-C power adapter. The stand-out feature on this adapter is that it has two USB-C ports, meaning you can charge two devices at the same time. Much like the 30-watt USB-C adapter, you can use this charger with most devices, but Apple recommends this adapter for the MacBook Air. The 35-watt Dual USB-C Port Compact adapter is ideal for someone who has limited space and multiple devices that need charging. It is worth noting that choosing this adapter will add $20 to your MacBook Air M2 purchase. The 35-watt charger can also be purchased separately for $59 which is expensive. For the same price, consider Anker's 65-watt Nano II charger that's more compact, has two USB-C and a USB-A port and has nearly double the power output.