Where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, including early discounts

Richard Peterson/CNET

Though we got a sneak peek at some of the basic details thanks to an early leak, this morning we finally got our first official look at Samsung's generation of tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 series. In addition to making some serious improvements to the previous generation S7 and S7 Plus, the new S8 series introduces Samsung's first Ultra edition tablet with a larger display, powerful specs and a lightweight body designed for getting serious work done, whether you're at home or on the go.

This new line of tablets is accompanied by an improved S Pen stylus, with ultralow latency and a lifelike pen-and-paper feel. All three new S8 tablets are up for preorder at Samsung as of Feb. 9, and you can see our breakdown of the new features here.

There are lots of improvements in the new generation of S8 tablets, but the biggest is that they all come equipped with Samsung's brand new 4nm processor for lightning fast performance. The body has a durable aluminum frame that is 30% more scratch resistant and 40% less prone to bending than the S7. With support for 45W super-fast charging, you can charge a full battery in just 90 minutes, and they can even be used as a power bank for select Galaxy smartphones. Using Samsung's enhanced DeX mode, the tablets can also double as a wireless touchscreen monitor for your phone or PC, a great feature for signing documents or making notes. The base model S8 starts at $700, while the step-up S8 Plus, which boasts a larger 12.4-inch display, starts at $900. Both models are only $50 more than the current price for their S7 counterparts. And when you preorder from Samsung directly, you'll get a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard, though only the S8 Plus includes and S Pen in the box. Other key specs: Support for Wi-Fi 6E

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

4K video recording

Three mics with noise cancellation

Graphite, silver, and pink gold color variants

