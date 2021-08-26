US PC market up 17% as hybrid work is here to stay, analyst says

Josh Goldman/CNET

The PC market in the US continues to grow as it appears many people have accepted a future that includes hybrid work, according to the latest quarterly report from market research firm Canalys.

In the second quarter of 2021, the PC market grew 17% year over year, with a total of 36.8 million shipments, according to Canalys. Notebooks saw the most growth, up 27% year over year, followed by desktop computers, which were up 23%. Tablet shipments were largely flat for the quarter, with a 1% decrease.

While demand for computers has slowed since the height of the pandemic, Canalys said, there's "massive refresh potential" as companies solidify long-term strategies to support hybrid work and schools make computers an essential part of the classroom.

"The commercial and education segments have exploded, triggering tremendous refresh potential," said Brian Lynch, a research analyst at Canalys, in a release. "Whether it be work, school or leisure at home, PCs are in users' hands more than ever."

HP led the PC market with a nearly 22% share and over 8 million devices shipped in the second quarter. Apple snagged the second spot, but was actually down 3% overall in the quarter due to "iPad demand tailing off," Canalys said. Apple had more success with notebooks, growing 24% year over year in that segment, likely due to the success of the M1 chip.