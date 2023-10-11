Up Your TikTok Game This Prime Day With Heavy Discounts on LumeCube Ring Lights

I've been using Lumecube products for a while now and have recommended them in my list of the best gear for online meetings. It offers some excellent lighting for those of us stuck behind a desk or using a camera out in the wide world. The company's latest line focuses on the creators out there. If you're making TikTok videos, YouTube Shorts or any other vertical content with your phone, this Prime Day, Lumecube has deals for you.

Probably the best deal to start with is the Mobile Creator Kit 2.0. It's an entire setup to make the most of your vertical video with an adjustable ring light, tripod and even a boom mic to improve your audio quality. Today, the Creator Kit 2.0 is down to $150, saving you $50. That 50 bucks is enough to grab one of the lighting panels that are ideal for remote workers. They clip on your monitor and give you just the right lighting to make your Zoom calls look professional.

More Lumecube deals