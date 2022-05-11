Unleash Your Creative Side With These One-Day Deals on 3D Printers and Accessories

3D printing is a pretty incredible technology, and thanks to consistent innovations over the past few years, it's now more accessible than ever before. If you've been interested in trying out 3D printing for yourself, but have yet to take the plunge, now is a great time to grab your first printer and get to creating. Or stock up on filament and accessories for the printer you already have. Today only, Woot is offering up to 17% off SainSmart 3D printers and accessories. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then.

If you're brand new to 3D printing, this is a great place to start. This user-friendly 3D printer features a 4.3-inch touchscreen display and has dual user interfaces -- one for advanced users and a more simplified one designed to help beginners get the hang of things. It's also equipped with an all-metal extruder for long-term durability and a silent TMC 2225 drive that make it great for home use. You can pick it up today for $225, which is $45 off the usual price.

If you've already got a 3D printer and are looking to make some upgrades, you can pick up this for just $35, 13% off the usual price. It eliminates the need to level the bed manually by touching multiple points on the bed and adjusting it automatically. It's equipped with a metal pushpin for serious longevity, and is compatible with a wide range of Creality printer models, including the Ender 3 series and the CR-10.

Even if you're not looking to pick up any hardware, this is a great chance to stock up on some filament at a discount. For just $15, you can get 250 grams of 1.75mm TPU filament in either or . Or save more by buying in bulk and get 2.2 pounds of for just $23.