Top weekend deals: HP 2-in-1 Chromebook, Cricut EasyPress and a $90 air-frying toaster oven

These are the best deals of the past week that are still available.

Get ready for the next collection of great bargains we found this weekend. We looked through this week's offers and found great deals from HP, Ulta Beauty, Cricut, and Bed Bath & Beyond, all still available to you right now. We have something for everyone, whether you're looking for your next smart kitchen appliance or a new Chromebook. Let's get to our favorite weekend offers, shall we?

HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook

Amazon has the latest HP Chromebook x360 for $360, which is $44 less than Walmart's price on a nearly identical model, making it the best deal you'll find for this Chromebook.

Other features of this Chromebook include:

  • Intel Celeron processor 
  • 32GB storage and 4GB of RAM
  • USB Type-C and Type-A ports
  • 720p webcam
  • Chrome OS operating system
  • Auto Update Expiration is June 2026, meaning this Chromebook is eligible for security updates through that date
Cricut EasyPress 2

Save $60
If you enjoy using your Cricut for making iron-on projects, having an EasyPress makes all the difference in the world. And with the EasyPress 2, you gain a lot of options for ironing on different kinds of fabrics at different temperatures. The app makes it easy to use, and even if you're not applying designs it's still one of the nicest irons you'll ever use as long as you don't mind it being square.

Crux Artisan Series Air Frying Toaster Oven

Save $90
In addition to air frying, the Crux has plenty of other tricks up its sleeve, too. It also bakes, broils, toasts, roasts, reheats and warms. Most ovens that do all of this run in the $175-$250 range, so you're getting a whole lot of oven for just $90. 

Ulta Beauty hair care sale

Get 50% off
During the Gorgeous Hair event, the beauty superstore is offering 50% off hair care essentials from well-known and loved brands. You will absolutely be able to find something to cleanse, define, and address any of your hair needs. Hair care tools are also available for purchase. One thing to keep in mind is that not all of these deals are accessible in stores, so double-check Ulta's website first. 

