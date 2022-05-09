This Epson All-in-One Wireless Printer Is Down to Just $70, Its Best Price Yet

Buying a printer can be a tricky thing these days. Availability of printers has been pretty hit or miss for the past two years and there's a lot to think about when getting one. From the initial cost to the features and even the cost of ink refills, picking out the right printer can be a time consuming process. Late last year I was in the same situation, and actually ended up buying this Epson all-in-one printer that's . This is a $40 savings, which is great because then you can use that money to buy more ink.

My old printer was great, but the problem was that buying replacement ink for it was nearly the same price of this printer, and it didn't last as long as one would hope. I felt like I was always running out of ink, and once one of the colors was out you had to replace it before anything else would print, which was very annoying. The ink for this Epson model is much more affordable, with the black one coming in at around $20 and the color ones varying, depending whether you buy all of them at once or each color individually.

Feature-wise, this all-in-one printer can scan documents, make copies, and print double sided from a wide range of devices. You can use your phone to print directly to the printer or wirelessly from your PC, depending which works best for you. It's pretty small, which means it fits in a lot of places that other printers won't. If you're in need of a new printer or are just tired of spending a small fortune on ink for your current printer, be sure to give this one a shot at this price.