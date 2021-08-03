Simone Biles wins bronze Bill Gates, Melinda Gates officially divorced Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro unveiled Amazon's Lord of the Rings series Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian 4th stimulus check update
This $20 thumb drive sale will add 128GB of storage to USB-C and standard USB computers

It doesn't matter what computer you have, this Thumb drive will work on it.

USBC Thumb Drive
SanDisk

As much as everyone loves USB-C, the sad truth is it'll be a while before everything runs on a single standard again. For those of us who travel between UBS-C and USB-A there are thumb drives with one port on each end so you can move data from one place to another without struggle. These drives are usually a little more expensive than your standard thumb drive, but today SanDisk has a 128GB model available for way less than its standard price. 

SanDisk's Ultra Dual Drive Go is a small thumb drive with 128GB of storage capable of moving data at 150mb/second thanks to the USB 3.1 architecture within. The keychain hole makes it easy to clip onto your keys and keep it with you at all times, while the five year manufacturers warranty ensures it'll last a while. Hard to argue with such a great drive for only $20. 